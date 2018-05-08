Popular Topics
Suspects in Germiston toddler's kidnapping to wait for bail bids

The suspects, which include the child’s domestic worker, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrates court on Monday.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The case involving five people accused of kidnapping a 13-month-old toddler from Germiston has been postponed to next week.

The suspects, which include the child’s domestic worker, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrates court on Monday.

The toddler was rescued last week Friday after criminals demanded a ransom of R6 million.

Public Prosecutor Ditseo Ditsitsi says: “On 15 May the legal representation will have to be present and then another date will have to be arranged for their bail application.

“They all opted for legal representation. I think accused Number 1 and Number 2 will go with private lawyers and then Number three, four and five are going to apply for legal aid.”

