Suspects in Germiston toddler's kidnapping to wait for bail bids
The suspects, which include the child’s domestic worker, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrates court on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The case involving five people accused of kidnapping a 13-month-old toddler from Germiston has been postponed to next week.
The toddler was rescued last week Friday after criminals demanded a ransom of R6 million.
Public Prosecutor Ditseo Ditsitsi says: “On 15 May the legal representation will have to be present and then another date will have to be arranged for their bail application.
“They all opted for legal representation. I think accused Number 1 and Number 2 will go with private lawyers and then Number three, four and five are going to apply for legal aid.”
