Supra Mahumapelo resigns
Mahumapelo says he will follow due process and send a letter to the speaker of the provincial legislature.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has resigned following numerous calls for him to step down.
In a statement, released by African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday evening, the party says it accepts the voluntary exit from his deployment as the premier.
Mahumapelo is expected to address the media on Wednesday on the way forward.
North West residents recently took to the streets in violent protests demanding that Mahumapelo resign amid corruption allegations levelled against him.
An Inter-Ministerial Task Team has been deployed to the North West to find solutions that would likely see an intervention from national government.
