South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $43.1 billion in April
Gross reserves also fell to $49.539 billion from $49.979 billion, the central bank data showed.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $43.115 billion in April from $43.384 billion in March, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
Gross reserves also fell to $49.539 billion from $49.979 billion, the central bank data showed.
The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, was lower at $1.933 billion from $1.996 billion in the previous month.
“The decrease of $440 million in the gross reserves reflects the foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government and the appreciation of the US dollar against most currencies,” the central bank said.
Popular in Business
-
Capitec Bank now the largest bank in SA, survey finds
-
SA farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog
-
Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position
-
26 SABC employees fired for ‘misconduct’
-
KPMG rethinking its future in South Africa
-
Google launches 'Android Things' for appliances and other machines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.