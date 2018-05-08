Popular Topics
Somizi Mhlongo’s roast turns heat on Ntsiki Mazwai

The 80-minute show saw the audience gasp and roar with laughter during the roast.

Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Showmax Facebook
Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Showmax Facebook
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Mhlongo has Twitter buzzing with post event commentary.

The 80-minute show saw the audience gasp and roar with laughter during the roast.

Roasters included Gareth Cliff, Skhumba, Joanne Joseph, DJ Fresh, Nomzamo Mbatha, Kurt Darren, Ntsiki Mazwai, politician Fikile Mbalula and more.

The roasters poked fun at Somizi’s relationship with the much younger Mohale Motaung.

He was called a cradle-snatcher and asked if he was going to buy Mohale a car… seat!

Roasters also turned their attention to poet Ntsiki Mazwai, going in hard for her!

Mazwai was called “thick skinned because she’s dirty, rotten” and more.

