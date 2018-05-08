Somizi Mhlongo’s roast turns heat on Ntsiki Mazwai

The 80-minute show saw the audience gasp and roar with laughter during the roast.

JOHANNESBURG - The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Mhlongo has Twitter buzzing with post event commentary.

The 80-minute show saw the audience gasp and roar with laughter during the roast.

Roasters included Gareth Cliff, Skhumba, Joanne Joseph, DJ Fresh, Nomzamo Mbatha, Kurt Darren, Ntsiki Mazwai, politician Fikile Mbalula and more.

Opens with "I'm here to add some class and dignity to the proceedings." Then goes in to roast @somizi... @MbalulaFikile dropped bombs and threw shade. And it was good 🔥😂💣 #RoastZA #RoastofSomizi pic.twitter.com/5kClwwuLwx — Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) May 7, 2018

The roasters poked fun at Somizi’s relationship with the much younger Mohale Motaung.

He was called a cradle-snatcher and asked if he was going to buy Mohale a car… seat!

And the flames from @schalkiebez just kept coming! "Did you pay lobola in zoo biscuits?" 😂🔥🥊 #RoastZA pic.twitter.com/O0MhyNuEnJ — Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) May 7, 2018

Roasters also turned their attention to poet Ntsiki Mazwai, going in hard for her!

Mazwai was called “thick skinned because she’s dirty, rotten” and more.