Siqalo residents: We have no electricity or toilets

Siqalo community representative Monwabisi Futshane says residents have mixed feelings about promises made by politicians.

CAPE TOWN - Siqalo residents say they’re holding the government responsible to deliver on promises of housing and services.

Since last week Thursday, political parties have had meetings to diffuse tension, following violent protests.

On Monday, Mitchells Plain councillors met to discuss the way forward.

Mayco member Eddie Andrews says the City of Cape Town will engage with the owner of the Siqalo land and will do a survey in the area to assess who qualifies for a house.

“We’ve engaged with the landlord to see how we can get his permission to render services on site. The entire community will be surveyed to see who qualifies for a housing opportunity. From a Human Settlement perspective, provincial Minister of Housing Bonginkosi Madikizela is working on a project which will assist the people of Siqalo with housing.”

Meanwhile, Siqalo community representative Monwabisi Futshane says residents have mixed feelings about promises made by politicians.

“At least in the meantime, you can provide us with the basic services so that we can see ourselves as human beings. We have no electricity or toilets. We’re still waiting for the minister to deliver on his promise.”

At the same time, the two communities, Siqalo and Mitchells Plain, will set up a standing committee to address the issues.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)