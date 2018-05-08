-
'Sifiso Cele didn’t deserve to die in such a brutal manner’
Oshabeni branch treasurer Sifiso Cele was shot execution style after two armed men forced their way into his Margate home on Monday morning.
DURBAN - Oshabeni branch treasurer Sifiso Cele’s loved ones who witnessed his killing in KwaZulu-Natal have described him as a humble and honest man who didn’t deserve to die in such a brutal manner.
Cele was shot execution style after two armed men forced their way into his Margate home on Monday morning and robbed his girlfriend and children of their valuables.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has also visited the crime scene and is demanding answers from authorities investigating political killings.
“We’re going through a difficult time. He was such a humble and honest man.”
Mbali Chemane, whose mother was in a relationship with Sifiso Cele, says her siblings aged five and 10 years old were in the house when Cele was gunned down. She says the children are now having nightmares.
“The youngest told us the attackers threatened to shoot them, saying they must not make eye contact with them.”
Chemani has recounted Cele’s final moments before he was shot.
“Throughout the attack, he didn’t fight. His arms were hidden, he didn’t say a single word. My mother told me she didn’t hear his cries when they shot him.”
Chemani says their neighbour has told them how they saw the two men walking on the street after the shooting, with no apparent sense of urgency to flee the crime scene.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
