Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa lost his temper when repeatedly interrupted by the Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen during the president’s question session on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was talking about the local economy and earlier mentioned that that land reform is being accelerated.

He says not only is expropriation necessary, but it’s also become urgent. But it was Steenhuisen’s intrusion that got to the president.

“You look at Brazil, a number of countries in South Asia… and shut up you Steenhuisen and listen. You look around the world… I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up because you continue to make a noise.”

Steenhuisen hit back.

“The honourable president told me to shut up. I’d like him to answer but ‘shut up’ is unparliamentary. If you’re going to hurl the EFF members out for telling him to deliver his speech, the rule must apply to him. He must withdraw.”

To which Ramaphosa responded that: “I’m prepared to withdraw.”

