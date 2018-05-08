Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question session, he lost his temper when repeatedly interrupted by the DA's John Steenhuisen.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa lost his temper when repeatedly interrupted by the Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen during the president’s question session on Tuesday afternoon.
Ramaphosa was talking about the local economy and earlier mentioned that that land reform is being accelerated.
He says not only is expropriation necessary, but it’s also become urgent. But it was Steenhuisen’s intrusion that got to the president.
“You look at Brazil, a number of countries in South Asia… and shut up you Steenhuisen and listen. You look around the world… I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up because you continue to make a noise.”
Steenhuisen hit back.
“The honourable president told me to shut up. I’d like him to answer but ‘shut up’ is unparliamentary. If you’re going to hurl the EFF members out for telling him to deliver his speech, the rule must apply to him. He must withdraw.”
To which Ramaphosa responded that: “I’m prepared to withdraw.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
Supra Mahumapelo resigns
-
Can De Lille find her way back in CT mayor’s office?
-
Opposition parties welcome signal Mahumapelo may step down
-
Ramaphosa avoids commenting on Manana assault allegations in Parly
-
[WATCH] Patricia De Lille DA membership rescinded
-
Discrepancy over whether De Lille still holds CT mayor position
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.