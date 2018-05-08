Satawu makes counter-offer to employers amid bus strike
The strike over pay and other employee conditions began more than three weeks ago, leaving thousands of commuters stranded nationwide.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has confirmed its now made a counter-offer to bus service employers as the nationwide strike continues.
The strike over pay and other employee conditions began more than three weeks ago, leaving thousands of commuters stranded nationwide.
The Bargaining Council and the CCMA offered 8.75% salary increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second year, dating back to the beginning of April.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela says after discussions, the unions involved have submitted their counter-offer for employers.
“Out of that meeting, came a counter-offer which says 9% for the first year and 7% for the second year. It has already been communicated to the Bargaining Council and the council will take it to the employer.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa announces overhaul of spy agencies
-
‘Immigration Act prohibits the wealthy from having private terminals’
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Manana’s former domestic worker opens up about fears, wants justice
-
I’m still mayor of Cape Town, says adamant De Lille
-
Discrepancy over whether De Lille still holds CT mayor position
-
'SA getting urbanised on back of apartheid's legacy of inequality, poverty'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.