Satawu makes counter-offer to employers amid bus strike

The strike over pay and other employee conditions began more than three weeks ago, leaving thousands of commuters stranded nationwide.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has confirmed its now made a counter-offer to bus service employers as the nationwide strike continues.

The Bargaining Council and the CCMA offered 8.75% salary increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second year, dating back to the beginning of April.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says after discussions, the unions involved have submitted their counter-offer for employers.

“Out of that meeting, came a counter-offer which says 9% for the first year and 7% for the second year. It has already been communicated to the Bargaining Council and the council will take it to the employer.”