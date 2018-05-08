Popular Topics
Satawu makes counter-offer to employers amid bus strike

The strike over pay and other employee conditions began more than three weeks ago, leaving thousands of commuters stranded nationwide.

FILE: Many commuters were left stranded as a national bus strike got underway on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has confirmed its now made a counter-offer to bus service employers as the nationwide strike continues.

The strike over pay and other employee conditions began more than three weeks ago, leaving thousands of commuters stranded nationwide.

The Bargaining Council and the CCMA offered 8.75% salary increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second year, dating back to the beginning of April.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says after discussions, the unions involved have submitted their counter-offer for employers.

“Out of that meeting, came a counter-offer which says 9% for the first year and 7% for the second year. It has already been communicated to the Bargaining Council and the council will take it to the employer.”

