SAPS: No foul play suspected in Norwegian student’s disappearance
Police have confirmed that the search for Marie Ostbo, who went missing almost three weeks ago, has been called off.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police say no foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Norwegian student in Sedgefield.
Police have confirmed that the search for Marie Ostbo, who went missing almost three weeks ago, has been called off.
The 21-year-old was last seen walking along a beach after having dinner with a group of friends.
During a search, her cellphone, hat and shoes were found.
The police's Malcolm Poje says: “At this moment after following the information given and the clues found, there’s no suggestion that a crime has been committed. We don’t suspect any foul play.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Guptas face fresh controversy over India temple donation
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position
-
Mduduzi Manana accuses former domestic worker of extortion attempt
-
KZN ANC branch leader gunned down in front of family
-
[CARTOON] De Lille Prince
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.