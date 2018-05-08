SAPS: No foul play suspected in Norwegian student’s disappearance

Police have confirmed that the search for Marie Ostbo, who went missing almost three weeks ago, has been called off.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police say no foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Norwegian student in Sedgefield.

The 21-year-old was last seen walking along a beach after having dinner with a group of friends.

During a search, her cellphone, hat and shoes were found.

The police's Malcolm Poje says: “At this moment after following the information given and the clues found, there’s no suggestion that a crime has been committed. We don’t suspect any foul play.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)