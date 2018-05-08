SAPS in parliament to account for Moses Mabhida violence
In April, fans invaded the pitch, destroyed property and attacked security guards after Kazier Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service and the Premier Soccer League are in Parliament today to update the Sport and Police Portfolio Committees on the investigation into crowd violence at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
In April, fans invaded the pitch, destroyed property and attacked security guards after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. A total of six men have been arrested since the incident, while police are still searching for more perpetrators.
Committee members are grilling Police representatives as to why the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars was treated as a medium risk threat, despite being notified that a pitch invasion was a possibility before the match.
MPs have also sought answers from the SAPS on why only 697 security and police personnel were present for 26,000 spectators.
Lawmakers also suggest private security personnel did not appear to be properly trained to deal with violence at a soccer match.
One MP claims a source informed her that the security and operational plan was only signed a day after the match, which constitutes fraud and a possible cover-up.
PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza has also presented, but MPs have complained about a lack of detail.
Also in attendance is Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa, SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble and Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi.
Popular in Sport
-
Jones, Giggs wish former manager Ferguson a full recovery
-
Carling Black Label Cup postponed due to World Cup
-
Wozniacki passes Barty test, Pliskova, Sharapova advance
-
[CARTOON] The Beautiful Game's Ugly Side
-
2 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
India decline day-night Test against Australia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.