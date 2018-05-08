SAPS in parliament to account for Moses Mabhida violence

In April, fans invaded the pitch, destroyed property and attacked security guards after Kazier Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service and the Premier Soccer League are in Parliament today to update the Sport and Police Portfolio Committees on the investigation into crowd violence at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

In April, fans invaded the pitch, destroyed property and attacked security guards after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. A total of six men have been arrested since the incident, while police are still searching for more perpetrators.

Committee members are grilling Police representatives as to why the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars was treated as a medium risk threat, despite being notified that a pitch invasion was a possibility before the match.

MPs have also sought answers from the SAPS on why only 697 security and police personnel were present for 26,000 spectators.

Lawmakers also suggest private security personnel did not appear to be properly trained to deal with violence at a soccer match.

One MP claims a source informed her that the security and operational plan was only signed a day after the match, which constitutes fraud and a possible cover-up.

PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza has also presented, but MPs have complained about a lack of detail.

Also in attendance is Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa, SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble and Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi.