SAPS failed to sign operational doc before match at Moses Mabhida Stadium

While briefing parliamentary committees, the SAPS has admitted it only signed off the security operational plan a day after the crowd violence.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has admitted it failed to sign an operational document before a soccer match that descended into chaos at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

In April, fans invaded the pitch, destroyed property and attacked security guards after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. The required document was only signed a day after the incident in which 21 people were injured.

Six people have been arrested so far.

The Democratic Alliance’s Diane Kohler-Barnard, who posed the question about the alleged falsified document, explains its importance.

“It’s the operational plan… it’s basically a cut-and-paste job. That to me looks like an attempted fraud.”

Police have admitted their mistake, with National Commissioner Khehla Sithole saying there will be an internal investigation into the alleged cover-up.

While Kohler-Barnard has praised the SAPS for honesty, she warns that whoever oversaw the handling of the document must face a stern penalty.

“Whoever decided they could sneak a signature in and presumably falsify the date is in for a high jump.”

Some 697 private security and police personnel were at the stadium but could not handle the pitch invaders who were part of a 26,000-strong crowd.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)