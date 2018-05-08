Popular Topics
SANParks rangers monitor blaze near Knysna

A helicopter has been deployed to water bomb the area after the fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes last month.

A Working on Fire helicopter prepares to land in Karatara, Knysna. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A Working on Fire helicopter prepares to land in Karatara, Knysna. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - SANParks rangers are keeping a watchful eye on a blaze in the Goudveld and Millwood areas near Knysna.

A helicopter has been deployed to water bomb the area after the fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes last month.

Some residents are concerned that the flames could reach residential areas.

Garden Route National Parks spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “The controlled burn was necessary because it is a fynbos area and it hadn’t burnt in about 10 to 15 years. We were stimulating the ecology of the area and also limiting the spread of the wildfires by burning the area.”

Deadly wildfires devastated the region around this time last year claiming seven lives and destroying several homes.

Timeline

