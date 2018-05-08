SANParks rangers monitor blaze near Knysna
A helicopter has been deployed to water bomb the area after the fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes last month.
CAPE TOWN - SANParks rangers are keeping a watchful eye on a blaze in the Goudveld and Millwood areas near Knysna.
A helicopter has been deployed to water bomb the area after the fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes last month.
Some residents are concerned that the flames could reach residential areas.
Garden Route National Parks spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “The controlled burn was necessary because it is a fynbos area and it hadn’t burnt in about 10 to 15 years. We were stimulating the ecology of the area and also limiting the spread of the wildfires by burning the area.”
Deadly wildfires devastated the region around this time last year claiming seven lives and destroying several homes.
Popular in Local
-
Commuters await outcome of talks as bus strike drags on
-
I’m still mayor of Cape Town, says adamant De Lille
-
Mahumapelo hints he may resign as NW Premier
-
SAPS: No foul play suspected in Norwegian student’s disappearance
-
Things fall apart: How Patricia de Lille lost her DA membership
-
EXCLUSIVE: Manana’s former domestic worker opens up about fears, wants justice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.