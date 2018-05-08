SABC dismissals a result of workers' industrial action, says broadcaster
Twenty-six workers in the licencing fees collection department, who were unhappy over their contracts, have been fired by the public broadcaster.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it made many attempts to reason with striking workers before formally dismissing them.
Twenty-six workers in the licencing fees collection department, who were unhappy over their contracts, have been fired by the public broadcaster.
The SABC says that their dismissals are as a result of their industrial action, which it says was unprotected, in contravention of company policies and the Labour Relations Act.
The corporation's Mmoni Seapolelo says: “The SABC management has followed all the required prescripts in arriving at the pronouncement based on the submission presented before the disciplinary process.
“And at this stage, we would not want to engage further in detail in public domain as this matter is still being dealt with internally.”
Popular in Local
-
Guptas face fresh controversy over India temple donation
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position
-
Mduduzi Manana accuses former domestic worker of extortion attempt
-
KZN ANC branch leader gunned down in front of family
-
[CARTOON] De Lille Prince
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.