SABC dismissals a result of workers' industrial action, says broadcaster

Twenty-six workers in the licencing fees collection department, who were unhappy over their contracts, have been fired by the public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it made many attempts to reason with striking workers before formally dismissing them.

The SABC says that their dismissals are as a result of their industrial action, which it says was unprotected, in contravention of company policies and the Labour Relations Act.

The corporation's Mmoni Seapolelo says: “The SABC management has followed all the required prescripts in arriving at the pronouncement based on the submission presented before the disciplinary process.

“And at this stage, we would not want to engage further in detail in public domain as this matter is still being dealt with internally.”