SAA requires R5bn bailout to stay afloat - Treasury
Business
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane told Parliament the cash injection could, however, not come from government.
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) requires a R5 billion cash injection in the current financial year to help it meet its financial obligations, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.
National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane told Parliament the cash injection could, however, not come from government, which has so far pumped R20 billion into the firm.
Mogajane said Treasury was willing to consider selling a stake in the airliner to a private equity partner.
