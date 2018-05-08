'SA getting urbanised on back of apartheid's legacy of inequality, poverty'
CAPE TOWN - National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise says South Africa faces major challenges from the rapid urbanisation taking place on the back of apartheid's legacy of segregated living areas, inequality and poverty.
Modise was addressing Local Government Week at Parliament, which is hosted by the NCOP and the South African Local Government Association.
“South African cities and towns are among the most polarised in the world with stark disparities in the living conditions between suburbs, townships and informal settlements. These divisions are underpinned by the substantial gaps in income, health, education and crime levels.”
The theme for the three-day event is “Land use towards integrated spatial planning”.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
