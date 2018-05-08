#RandReport: Rand extends slide on firmer dollar, stocks fall
The dollar index extended its gains on Tuesday as pessimism about the United States remaining in the Iran nuclear deal spurred safe-haven demand for the greenback.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking other emerging market currencies as the dollar index surged to a new 2018 high ahead of US President Donald Trump’s verdict on the Iran nuclear deal.
At 15.07 GMT, the rand traded at 12.6400 per dollar, 0.76% weaker than its close on Monday.
The dollar index extended its gains on Tuesday as pessimism about the United States remaining in the Iran nuclear deal spurred safe-haven demand for the greenback.
Trump is expected to make an announcement on the nuclear deal at 18.00 GMT. A US withdrawal from the agreement, which eased economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme, would impact risk sentiment in the broader markets.
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop wrote in a note that the rand remained volatile, with risk for further weakness as the dollar rises.
“However, the rand benefits from stronger commodity prices, with the commodity rally also unlikely to be over yet. Rand volatility is likely to remain a feature for South Africa,” Bishop said.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 7 basis points to 8.39%, reflecting weaker prices.
On the bourse, the Johannesburg all-share index was 0.52% weaker at 57,578 points while the benchmark top 40 index fell 0.29% to 51,002 points.
“People are waiting for Donald Trump’s announcement tonight to see how the markets will react. Gold is down and platinum is also down. The commodities are all a bit low,” said Greg Davies, equities trader at Cratos Capital.
Impala Platinum was down 7.56% to R19.80, while Royal Bafokeng fell 4.80% to R22.61. The gold mining index fell 0.99% to 1,077 points.
Popular in Business
-
SAA requires R5bn bailout to stay afloat - Treasury
-
‘Immigration Act prohibits the wealthy from having private terminals’
-
Ramaphosa supports notion of state bank
-
Capitec Bank now the largest bank in SA, survey finds
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
-
'Bus strike could jeopardise the industry’s future'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.