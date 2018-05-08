Ramaphosa to answer questions on corruption, land & investment in Parly

It will be President Ramaphosa’s second oral reply session in the National Assembly since he was elected president in February.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday be asked whether he will set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the police’s Crime Intelligence division and the State Security Agency.

The question, from the Congress of the People (Cope), is among those Ramaphosa will be answering at Parliament this afternoon.

It will be Ramaphosa’s second oral reply session in the National Assembly since he was elected president in February.

Cope’s Deidre Carter wants to know Ramaphosa will launch an inquiry into allegations of dysfunction, wrongdoing and “gross abuse of state resources for wrongful ends” in the State Security Agency and SAPS Crime Intelligence.

Questions from the ANC and the DA deal with Ramaphosa’s drive to boost investment, which ANC MP Adrian Williams says has declined as a share of GDP from 27% to 19% since 2008. He also wants to know the government’s aims with the investment conference planned for September.

Ramaphosa has appointed special envoys to try and attract $100 million in new investment over the next five years.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know more about what the special envoys will be telling potential investors, given the government’s commitment to expropriate land without compensation.

