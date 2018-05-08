Ramaphosa to answer questions on corruption, land & investment in Parly
It will be President Ramaphosa’s second oral reply session in the National Assembly since he was elected president in February.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday be asked whether he will set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the police’s Crime Intelligence division and the State Security Agency.
The question, from the Congress of the People (Cope), is among those Ramaphosa will be answering at Parliament this afternoon.
It will be Ramaphosa’s second oral reply session in the National Assembly since he was elected president in February.
Cope’s Deidre Carter wants to know Ramaphosa will launch an inquiry into allegations of dysfunction, wrongdoing and “gross abuse of state resources for wrongful ends” in the State Security Agency and SAPS Crime Intelligence.
Questions from the ANC and the DA deal with Ramaphosa’s drive to boost investment, which ANC MP Adrian Williams says has declined as a share of GDP from 27% to 19% since 2008. He also wants to know the government’s aims with the investment conference planned for September.
Ramaphosa has appointed special envoys to try and attract $100 million in new investment over the next five years.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know more about what the special envoys will be telling potential investors, given the government’s commitment to expropriate land without compensation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Guptas face fresh controversy over India temple donation
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position
-
Mduduzi Manana accuses former domestic worker of extortion attempt
-
KZN ANC branch leader gunned down in front of family
-
[CARTOON] De Lille Prince
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.