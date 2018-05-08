Ramaphosa avoids commenting on Manana assault allegations in Parly

IFP's Liezl Van Der Merwe asked whether its suitable for the governing party to have Mduduzi Manana as one of its MPs.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has avoided commenting on allegations against African National Congress Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana, who is accused of assaulting his former domestic worker.

Ramaphosa was addressing MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon during an oral question and answer session.

The president was responding to the IFP's Liezl Van Der Merwe, who asked whether its suitable for the governing party to have Manana as one of its MPs.

Ramaphosa said the ANC is better placed to deal with Manana's case.

“Clearly, even Manana has to go through his own party’s systems of accountability and we need to allow all of that to happen. It is all very well to sit here and say this, he needs to go through all of this.”

Manana denies he assaulted his former domestic worker Christine Wiro and has accused her of trying to extort money from him.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wiro told Eyewitness News that she withdrew her criminal complaint against Manana because she fears for her life and that of her family.

“He is a politician, he can do whatever he wants to do with my life. So, I’m very scared.”

Wiro has also said she withdrew the case because of not having enough money to fight the matter in court.

She accuses Manana of pushing her down the stairs on Sunday morning, threatening to deport her back to Zimbabwe and then offered to pay her a R100,000 to drop the case.

She turned it down but Manana denies all the claims.

A visibly traumatised Wiro starts crying as she recalls how Manana threatened and intimidated her and even arriving at her home in Pretoria.

She says manana is a powerful man who can destroy her life.

Wiro says Manana was twisting the truth when he said in a statement that the family tried to extort money out of him to drop the charges in return.

“He was begging me; he begged me at the police station, he followed me to where I’m staying and begging me to go and withdraw the case.”

The unemployed woman says she wants to see justice and will refuse a bribe.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)