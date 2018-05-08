Ramaphosa announces overhaul of spy agencies

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will announce a review panel for the intelligence service and police crime intelligence in the next few days.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a wide-ranging review of the country’s intelligence services, including the State Security Agency and the police’s crime intelligence division.

Ramaphosa announced the decision in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question from Congress of the People (Cope) as to whether he would institute a commission of inquiry into allegations of malfeasance, corruption and gross abuse of state resources within the agency and the police’s crime intelligence wing.

Ramaphosa recently shifted the director-general of the State Security Agency Arthur Fraser to head up the Correctional Services Department.

This followed a stand-off between Fraser and the independent watchdog over the country’s spies, the Inspector General of Intelligence, who said Fraser was undermining his work to impede an investigation into him.

President Ramaphosa says he will announce a review panel for the intelligence service and police crime intelligence in the next few days.

“That review panel will be composed of people who are well adept of not only intelligence matters but also security matters – they will be able to go to the depths of some of the shortcomings, some of the challenges and problems that the agency faces and indeed, it will also include Crime Intelligence”.

Asked why Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane is facing an inquiry, while Fraser was moved, Ramaphosa said this had to do with sensitivities around national intelligence.

Ramaphosa says the review panel will look at the mandate and structure of the SSA as well as the parallel spy network, the Principal Agent Network (PAN), that Fraser’s alleged to have set up.

The president says depending on what unfolds during the work of the panel, any further action needed related to Fraser will be taken.

Ramaphosa has described as “unfortunate” the DA’s move to challenge in court his decision to remove Fraser.

LAND REFORM

Ramaphosa says those who believe land reform won't happen, should think again.

In fact, he says the process is going to be fast-tracked.

The president says up until now, land reform might have been slow, but government is committed to speeding up the process informed by the voices of the people.

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee is considering constitutional amendments to provisions on land reform and it’s already received 140,000 submissions

“For people who think that the issue of land in South Africa will be swept under the carpet, I say ‘wake up, my friend, smell the coffee, it's not going to happen.’”

Ramaphosa says land reform will be executed in a manner that strengthens the economy without jeopardising economic development, agricultural production or food security.

