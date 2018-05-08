Police investigations underway following deadly Khayelitsha shack fire

Four structures were destroyed in the Taiwan Informal Settlement in a fire that claimed the lives of eight family members.

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a Khayelitsha family who died in a shack fire have not been able to shed light on claims of arson.

Police are investigating after eight people, including five children between the ages of two and fourteen, died in the blaze during the early hours of Monday morning.

Some men are busy clearing the debris of the devastating fire, while several kilometres away, sombre-looking women sit huddled around a paraffin heater in the small sitting room of a Site C house.

The survivors of yesterday's tragedy had to move to relative Lawrence Bangani's home, after losing all their belongings in the blaze.

Bangani says they are still in shock.

"I feel very bad. I'll never forget what has happened here. I have never seen something like this."

A 21-year-old woman has been taken in for questioning in connection with the deadly fire.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old child has died in a shack fire in Philippi after playing with a paper near a lit paraffin heater.

The blaze broke out in the Kosovo Informal Settlement earlier today.

Sixty-six people have been left displaced.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne: "Just after 10:30am, The City's Fire and Rescue Service's responded to a call where we had 20 informal structures that were destroyed by a fire. One male minor sustained fatal burns."