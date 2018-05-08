Police hunt suspects after Pretoria man pushed from 7th floor

According to reports, the victim and a friend were lured to the flat on Monday through an online advert, offering a luxury camera for sale.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals who allegedly pushed a 23-year-old man from the seventh floor in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

According to reports, the victim and a friend were lured to the flat on Monday through an online advert, offering a luxury camera for sale. However, the pair were robbed and attacked once they arrived.

The police’s Daniel Mavimbela said: “While the friend managed to escape, unfortunately, the victim was pushed through the window. No one has been caught for the alleged incident. Cases of murder and robbery are being investigated.”

