Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Olievenhoutbosch

It is believed that the demonstrations are linked to housing.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Metro Police officers have fired rubber bullets on Tuesday morning to disperse a group of protesters in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion.

The area saw protests last month after the Gauteng Human Settlements Department tried to evict a group of people who illegally occupied RDP houses meant for residents of the Mooiplaas informal settlement.

The Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba says that some roads have been barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.

“The situation is stable but the portion of R55 in Olievenhoutbosch still has some burning tyres and objects along the road. So we advise motorists to be careful when driving into that area or they should just avoid coming into that area at all cost.”

Meanwhile, Soweto police are also monitoring two protests this morning.

The communities of Dobsonville and Protea Glen took to the streets this morning also over land invasions.