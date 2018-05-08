Parliament withdraws charges against Zelda Holtzman
In a statement, Parliament says it has agreed to pay Holtzman eight months’ salary in terms of a settlement agreement.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has withdrawn all its charges against former Parliamentary Protection Services head Zelda Holtzman, as well as its decision to sack her.
In return, Holtzman has withdrawn the dispute she lodged with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after her dismissal in 2017.
Holtzman maintained her suspension, disciplinary charges and sacking were about victimising her because she blew the whistle on wrong-doing in Parliament.
The former head of Parliament’s Protection Services objected to plainclothes police being drafted in to deal with rowdy Economic Freedom Fighters’ parliamentarians and red-flagged the use of blue lights by the (since suspended) Secretary to Parliament.
Suspended in July 2015, Holtzman was later acquitted of most of the 14 disciplinary charges against her but was found guilty of three offences which related to the management of her unit.
In a statement, Parliament said both parties decided to settle the matter amicably.
Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana is facing disciplinary proceedings after his court bid to halt the process was dismissed.
He’s on record denying any wrongdoing.
Spokesperson Moloto Motapho says the agreement, struck on Tuesday, brings the long-drawn-out dispute to an end – and also ends the “relationship between Parliament and Holtzman”.
