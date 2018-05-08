Popular Topics
Ozil out with back injury but expects to be fit for World Cup

Ozil, who played in Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, watched from the stands as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action during the Europa League first leg semi-final match against Atletico Madrid on 26 April 2018. Picture: @MesutOzil1088/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON – Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is not expected to return for the remaining two games of the Premier League season due to a back injury but the German is confident he will be fit for the World Cup.

Ozil, who played in Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, watched from the stands as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.

He wrote on Twitter that it was a “pity” he missed Sunday’s match due to the injury.

“It’ll need some time but I’m sure I’ll fully recover in time for the World Cup,” he added.

Arsenal wrap up the season against Leicester City on Wednesday and Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Defending champions Germany begin their World Cup campaign in Russia against Mexico on 17 June.

