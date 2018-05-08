Ozil out with back injury but expects to be fit for World Cup
Ozil, who played in Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, watched from the stands as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.
LONDON – Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is not expected to return for the remaining two games of the Premier League season due to a back injury but the German is confident he will be fit for the World Cup.
Ozil, who played in Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, watched from the stands as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.
He wrote on Twitter that it was a “pity” he missed Sunday’s match due to the injury.
“It’ll need some time but I’m sure I’ll fully recover in time for the World Cup,” he added.
It's a pity I missed yesterday's match with my back injury. It'll need some time but I'm sure I'll fully recover in time for the World Cup. Once again I'd like to thank our boss. It was an honour playing for you, Mon. Wenger! Thanks for all the memories we shared together. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8VlfJjJ2EX— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 7, 2018
Arsenal wrap up the season against Leicester City on Wednesday and Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Defending champions Germany begin their World Cup campaign in Russia against Mexico on 17 June.
Popular in Sport
-
2 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
-
SA cricket, rugby, tennis & netball on track with transformation
-
Djokovic powers past Nishikori in Madrid opener
-
PSL gives Sundowns green light to face Barcelona
-
[CARTOON] The Beautiful Game's Ugly Side
-
India decline day-night Test against Australia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.