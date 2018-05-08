Opposition parties welcome signal Mahumapelo may step down

While Supra Mahumapelo did not indicate what the letter to the speaker will contain, it is widely believed that he will resign from office.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have welcomed an indication by North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo that he may step down this week.

After delivering his office's budget vote speech on Tuesday, he said he will soon write a letter to the Speaker of the Provincial Legislature.

While Mahumapelo did not indicate what the letter will contain, it is widely believed that he will resign from office.

Economic Freedom Fighters' North West Secretary Betty Diale says if the premier resigns, they will be vindicated.

She says the red berets led the push for Mahumepelo’s removal because he is at the centre of corruption in the province.

“We have been saying the man must resign and go, that will be for the benefit of the people.”

Democratic Alliance North West leader Joe McGluwa says they will not stop holding Mahumapelo accountable for his role in corruption and maladministration in the province. He says Mahumapelo has no choice but to step down.

“It is clear that the writing is on the wall and soon we will be having a new premier.”

Mahumapelo’s office says he will address the media on Wednesday morning.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)