NW govt adopts R700 million budget for premier’s office

Supra Mahumapelo hinted that this would be his last address to the legislature, telling MPLs that he'll write to the speaker by Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West provincial legislature has adopted a R700 million budget for the office of the premier, just moments after Supra Mahumapelo hinted that he could resign in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Mahumapelo hinted that this would be his last address to the legislature, telling Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) that he'll write to the speaker by Friday.

He didn't say what the letter will include but did indicate the contents would be in line with the Constitution.

Before concluding his budget speech with an indication that he will soon be out of office, Mahumapelo defended himself against corruption accusations.

He said a raid on his office by the Hawks earlier this year had nothing to do with him, and the authorities were actually investigating officials in his office.

He further called on citizens of the North West to hold the government accountable.

Mahumapelo has been asked to resign by the African National Congress' top leadership after a litany of accusations that put him at the centre of corruption and maladministration.

The premier was cryptic when talking about the call for him to step down.

