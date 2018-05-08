Numsa concerned over missing Limpopo member
Jan Mokoena disappeared while participating in the national strike against the proposed national minimum wage two weeks ago - and hasn't been seen since.
JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa says it's concerned about the wellbeing of a Limpopo worker who went missing last month during the national strike against the proposed national minimum age.
Jan Mokoena disappeared while participating in the march two weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.
Numsa says a missing persons case has been opened with the Polokwane police to try and locate him.
The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majozi said: “Local officials have been going on blitzers, moving from parks, mortuaries and all other public spaces in an attempt to find him. They will also be organising another search party for him this weekend. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the SAPS or any Numsa local office.”
