#NotInMyName to march for justice after Katlego Joja's death
The 10-year-old girl, who had been diagnosed with autism, was found at the Moretele River on Sunday night after she had gone missing.
JOHANNESBURG - Social activist group Not In My Name says a march will be held to the local police station in Mamelodi on Wednesday morning to demand justice for 10-year-old Katlego Joja.
The girl, who had been diagnosed with autism, was found at the Moretele River on Sunday night after she had gone missing last week Thursday.
The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known.
Not In My Name president Siyabulela Jentile says the government can no longer be reactionary every time young women and children are found dead.
#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] MEC Sizakele Nkosi- Malobane arriving at the home of Little Katlego to speak to the family. [KS] pic.twitter.com/i4VfbBvB4w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018
“It’s important that they come to the party and stop this habit of waiting for a girl to die before offering the family support and messages of condolences.”
He says the march will move from Maseko to the Mamelodi West Police Station.
“What we’re saying is that they must make sure that they resuscitate the community watch forums around Mamelodi while increasing support to the existing ones.”
Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is also expected to visit the family later on Tuesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
