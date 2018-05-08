New Audi emissions issue affects 60,000 cars - source

'SA getting urbanised on back of apartheid's legacy of inequality, poverty'
The issue means that more Audi vehicles than the agreed 850,000 models with 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines will need to be recalled.
MUNICH - A new emissions software issue with Audi affects a further 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models, a person familiar with the matter said.
The German transport ministry earlier said the KBA motor vehicle authority has summoned Audi for a formal hearing about whether its diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been fitted with a previously unknown defeat device.
