Nene: Union wage demands puts SA's spending cuts at risk
The government and public sector unions representing teachers, nurses and the police have been locked in negotiations over wage increases since late 2017.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa will struggle to stick to a promise to cut spending if the government fails to agree inflation-linked wage increase with civil service trade unions, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday.
Plans to reduce government spending in Africa’s most industrialised economy helped it avoid a damaging credit rating downgrade by Moody’s in March, but the promised cuts provoked criticism from unions, civil society and opposition parties.
The government and public sector unions representing teachers, nurses and the police have been locked in negotiations over wage increases since late 2017.
Unions are lobbying for above inflation pay rises of around 12% while government has tabled offers linked to consumer inflation, which currently stands at 3.8%.
“There are risks to maintaining the expenditure ceiling over the medium term, which include the public service wage agreement and the financial position of several state-owned companies,” Nene told parliament during a Treasury presentation.
Last month, the Public Servants Association, which represents 230,000 public sector workers, declared a dispute with government. Trade union federation Cosatu, the country largest, has also threatened to pull out of negotiations.
In a raft of cost cutting measures to cap ballooning debt, the treasury lifted value added tax (VAT) for the first time in over two decades at its February budget.
Popular in Business
-
Capitec Bank now the largest bank in SA, survey finds
-
'Bus strike could jeopardise the industry’s future'
-
Radebe: Nuclear build programme under review
-
SA farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog
-
Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.