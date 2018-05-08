Woza Mandela Fridays!

This serves as part of government's initiatives to commemorate the centennial year of Mandela and fellow struggle icon, Albertina Sisulu.

CAPE TOWN - Every last Friday of the month is to become known as "Mandela Fridays", to encourage South Africans to get involved in acts of service and social activism in honour of the late struggle stalwart.

It's part of government's initiatives to commemorate the centennial year of Mandela and fellow struggle icon Albertina Sisulu.

A unique orchid found in Gauteng is to be named after Sisulu this month and government says it will be assisting the family to track down those who participated in the 1956 Women's March to document their stories.

Minister Jeff Radebe says Ma Sisulu will be celebrated this year under the theme, "A woman of fortitude".

"Even the current scourge of violence against women and children, let us be men and women of courage, to speak out, seek help and support the vulnerable. In this spirit, we call on all, particularly men of courage, to publicly reject and call for an end to violence against women and children."

He says in commemorating the life of Mandela, South Africans are being encouraged to "Be the legacy".

"The centenary celebration aims to promote Madiba's ethos of Ubuntu by advancing our collective unity irrespective of race, creed or orientation. The Intention of the theme is to foreground characteristics and values for which former president Mandela was renowned across the world."

In June, the Comrades Marathon will also be dedicated to Madiba.

A national event is planned for Nelson Mandela Day, which is marked around the world on his birthday on the 18th of July.

The final antenna of the Meerkat radio telescope in the Northern Cape will be dedicated to him, while the Vanderkloof Dam is also to be renamed after Madiba in September.