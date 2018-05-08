Murder of KZN ANC’s Sifiso Cele ‘politically motivated’

Cele is the second politician from the lower south coast region to be killed in just over a week.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the murder of Oshabeni branch Treasurer Sifiso Cele appears to be politically motivated.

The minister has reacted to the killing of the African National Congress (ANC) member who was gunned down in his Margate home on Monday, with the criminals making off with a few valuables.

Sifiso Cele is the second politician from the lower south coast region to be killed in just over a week after fellow branch member Nombuso Mqadi was also murdered in her home.

The minister says Sifiso Cele’s killing can easily be seen as a house robbery gone wrong, but he believes that’s just a decoy.

“Before killing him, they demanded R3,000, which they received, as well as cellphones. If it was a plain robbery they wouldn’t have shot and killed him.”

Sources have told Eyewitness News that last weekend Sifiso Cele stopped what some are calling the “stealing” of the Oshabeni branch where he served.

It’s believed some ANC members tried to host a branch general meeting without the go ahead of the executive committee, which Sifiso Cele served on.

The lower south coast region is one of the ANC’s blocs that has raised concerns about membership fraud and gatekeeping, and has objected to hosting any elective conferences until these issues are resolved.

Cele says he’s not satisfied with the progress made by the KwaZulu-Natal task team that’s been set up to investigate political murders in the province.

This follows the murders of Sifiso Cele and Mqadi just days apart.

He says new measures will be taken to enhance the task team’s crime-fighting efforts.

“The results are not satisfactory, so it’s to pinpoint the motives behind these killings.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)