Mduduzi Manana accuses former domestic worker of extortion attempt

Manana has given instruction to his lawyers to file a law suit against Catherine Wiro, claiming that her family tried to extort him.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana has accused his former domestic worker and her family of trying to extort him out of R100,000 but says that he refused.

Manana's former domestic worker laid a complaint against him at the Douglasdale Police Station but later withdrew the matter.

He released a statement on Monday night, describing the new assault allegations against him as unfortunate and malicious.

Manana has given instruction to his lawyers to file a law suit against Catherine Wiro, claiming that her family tried to extort him. However, he stops short of providing details.

Manana says that he paid Wiro what she was due for the two weeks she worked for him.

In a statement, the Zimbabwean woman details how Manana lost his temper after she opened the door for a guest without his permission.

He says this conduct not only posed a risk to him but could also result in her being raped.

The former deputy Higher Education Minister says there are desperate attempts to discredit and tarnish his name, since he admitted last year to assaulting three women at Cubana in Fourways and paid a hefty fine.

Since then, Manana says he’s worked to advance the emancipation of women in the country.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)