MDC leader Chamisa under fire following gender-insensitive remark

Addressing supporters in the UK, Chamisa said he would give his 18-year-old sister to President Emmerson Mngangagwa if he managed to get 5% of votes in a free election.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly come under fire after he made a gender-insensitive gaffe during his recent election campaign.

According to new Zimbabwe.com, Chamisa "predicted a crashing defeat for president Emmerson Mnangagwa" - while addressing supporters in the UK over the weekend.

He went on to say: "If Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and is looking for a husband."

His comments were met with wild applause from his supporters.

The charismatic leader's comments, however, torched a storm, with social media users saying he doesn't deserve to be a leader, as his utterances reinforced "human trafficking" and "abuse against women".