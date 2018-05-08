Marijuana delivery business rides into Zimbabwe
Jugnoo forays into Zimbabwe today with the launch of complete technology suite for ordering and delivering Marijuana online.
JOHANNESBURG - With Zimbabwe legalising the use of Marijuana for medicinal use, a number of businesses are stepping up to monetise the opportunity, including an on-demand service which will deliver to users - Uber-style.
Jugnoo, India’s largest on-demand service provider, forays into Zimbabwe on Tuesday with the launch of complete technology suite for ordering and delivering Marijuana online.
Jugnoo, powered by Jungleworks, offers a complete technology suite that provides growers with a website, mobile app, manager dashboard and a driver app, real-time chat, route optimisation, multiple payment options and a
business analytics dashboard.
Jungoo already provides a similar platform in the US to companies such as WeedMaps, Weed24, Sierra Well and Green Guys Collective, clocking more than 100,000 transactions per month.
In a statement CEO and founder of Jugnoo and JungleWorks, Samar Singla said: "This recent move by the government of Zimbabwe to legalise medicinal cultivation is a step towards disruption in this industry with technology.
"The consumption of marijuana for medicinal purposes has created a perfect time for
entrepreneurs to pick up on this opportunity and kick-start their own medical cannabis delivery business.”
