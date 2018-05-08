Manana says assault allegations against him malicious, unfortunate

The African National Congress (ANC) MP's former domestic worker laid a complaint against him at the Douglasdale Police Station but later withdrew the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has described the new assault allegations against him as unfortunate and malicious.

The African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP)'s former domestic worker laid a complaint against him at the Douglasdale Police Station but later withdrew the matter.

The employee accused Manana of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home over the weekend.

In a statement, which Eyewitness News has seen, the woman details how Manana lost his temper after she opened the door for a guest without his permission.

In a statement released on Monday night, Manana names the woman as Catherine Wiro and describes her as a Zimbabwean national who has been working in his house for two weeks.

Manana says that in the first week of her employment, Wiro often gave access to people to come to his home but he warned her of possible risk that such conduct poses on him and his employee, as she could be raped.

The former deputy minister says that on Saturday, he told Wiro that he was expecting a guest and asked her to prepare breakfast for them.

He claims that Wiro allowed guests into his house without prior knowledge of their identity, which he says was a breach of his house rules.