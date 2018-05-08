Popular Topics
[WATCH] Manana begged me to drop charges says former domestic worker

| The domestic worker who claims she was assaulted by ANC MP Mduduzi Manana has spoken to Eyewitness News.

Christine Wiro initially laid a charge of assault against Mduduzi Manana, accusing him of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways, Johannesburg, home. She then withdrew the charges because she feared for her life.

