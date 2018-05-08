[WATCH] Manana begged me to drop charges says former domestic worker
Ihsaan Haffejee | The domestic worker who claims she was assaulted by ANC MP Mduduzi Manana has spoken to Eyewitness News.
Christine Wiro initially laid a charge of assault against Mduduzi Manana, accusing him of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways, Johannesburg, home. She then withdrew the charges because she feared for her life.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] DA explains why Patricia de Lille lost her party membership
-
[WATCH] Lesufi: No place for racism, bullying in schools
-
[WATCH] Protea Glen residents to apply for interdict against land grabbers
-
[WATCH] Protests flare as Glen Ridge community stands firm
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Avengers hit $1bn in 11 days
-
[WATCH] Lava, toxic gas keeps residents from their Hawaii homes
-
[WATCH] Stormy, Trump and Cohen: What you need to know
-
[WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter
-
[WATCH] 3 Miners still missing at Sibanye-Stillwater
-
[WATCH] Sandile Mantsoe gets 32 years for killing Karabo Mokoena
-
[WATCH] ANC blames DA for Siqalo protest
-
[WATCH] Tears as 'multi-talented' Akhumzi Jezile is remembered
-
[WATCH] No loadshedding this winter - Eskom
-
[WATCH] 'We cannot allow Buttskop to be a permanent slaughter house'
-
[WATCH] Chance The Rapper 'unlocks' Jozi
-
[WATCH] Sandile Mantsoe found guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder
-
[WATCH] How ethical are electric cars?
-
[WATCH] How Brexit could end flights in and out the UK
-
[WATCH] 4 wild things Kanye West said this week
-
[WATCH] Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
-
[WATCH] Kanye West defends Donald Trump praise song
-
[WATCH] Cosatu: Not enough done for workers in WC
-
[WATCH] Driver falls asleep while drunk on mouthwash
-
[WATCH] Woman charged with DUI that killed 3 teens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.