Manana allegedly offered domestic worker R100k as ‘consolation’

JOHANNESBURG - While police investigate an assault allegation against Mduduzi Manana, Times Live has released audio of a conversation in which he appears to offer to pay his former domestic worker R100,000 as “a consolation”.

The clip was reportedly recorded under a tree at the Douglasdale Police Station and Times Live says Manana did not deny its veracity.

In the clip, Manana can be heard saying he’s willing to do anything to make the case go away.

“I’m saying just for any consolation, to take care of uMama for what she feels is humiliation. I can give her money.”

Christine Wiro cried as she recalled how Manana threatened and intimidated her in the early hours of the morning - even arriving at her home in Pretoria.

She says manana is a powerful man who can destroy her life.

“He can do whatever he wants to do with my life, so I’m very scared.”

Wiro says Manana was twisting the truth when he said in a statement that the family tried to extort money out of him to drop the charges in return.

“He begged me at the police station. He even followed me to where I stay, begging me to withdraw the case.”

The unemployed woman says she wants to see justice and will refuse a bribe.

WATCH: Manana begged me to drop charges says a former domestic worker

