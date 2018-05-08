Mahumapelo hints he may resign as NW Premier

At the end of his budget vote speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning, Supra Mahumapelo said the Speaker of the House would receive a letter from him by Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - In the clearest indication yet, Premier Supra Mahumspelo has suggested that he may resign from office.

At the end of his budget vote speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning, Mahumapelo said the Speaker of the House would receive a letter from him by Friday.

The embattled premier however stops short of detailing the contents of that letter.

Mahumapelo delivered the news that he may step down as premier in a complicated way.

The premier's closing paragraph during his address to members of the provincial legislature this morning can be interpreted as him giving in to calls to step down.

He committed to writing to Speaker Susan Dantjie by the end of the week.

"It is therefore in this context of creating the essence of the absence of presence (sic), that in full compliance with the Constitution of the Republic, the Speaker will receive a commitment in writing before Friday this week."

Mahumapelo also called on North West residents to always remain vigilant and urged members of the legislature to work as a collective.