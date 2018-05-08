Mahumapelo hints he may resign as NW Premier

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mahumapelo hints he may resign as NW Premier

At the end of his budget vote speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning, Supra Mahumapelo said the Speaker of the House would receive a letter from him by Friday.

FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - In the clearest indication yet, Premier Supra Mahumspelo has suggested that he may resign from office.

At the end of his budget vote speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning, Mahumapelo said the Speaker of the House would receive a letter from him by Friday.

The embattled premier however stops short of detailing the contents of that letter.

Mahumapelo delivered the news that he may step down as premier in a complicated way.

The premier's closing paragraph during his address to members of the provincial legislature this morning can be interpreted as him giving in to calls to step down.

He committed to writing to Speaker Susan Dantjie by the end of the week.

"It is therefore in this context of creating the essence of the absence of presence (sic), that in full compliance with the Constitution of the Republic, the Speaker will receive a commitment in writing before Friday this week."

Mahumapelo also called on North West residents to always remain vigilant and urged members of the legislature to work as a collective.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA