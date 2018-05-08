[LISTEN] Tom Moyane has been treated unfairly, says lawyer

Radio 702 | The embattled tax boss is claiming that his removal at the revenue services was irrational and predetermined.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eric Mabuza, the lawyer representing Tom Moyane.

The embattled tax boss is claiming that his removal at the revenue services was irrational and predetermined.

The suspended Sars head, who has been charged with obstructing an investigation into suspicious transactions in the bank account of his deputy, Jonas Makwakwa, is now considering taking President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to overturn his disciplinary inquiry, claiming that his suspension was irrational and curious.

Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March, saying that developments under his leadership resulted in the deterioration of public confidence in Sars.

Listen to the audio above for more.