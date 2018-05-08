[LISTEN] Mahumapelo's security 'not beefed up' yet following death threat

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Karima Brown interviews Brian Setswambung, the spokesperson for the North West Premier.

CAPE TOWN – The security for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has not been beefed up yet, his spokesperson Brian Setswambung has revealed.

The Hawks on Sunday confirmed that they are investigating an alleged plot to assassinate the North West leader, after he had opened a case at the Mahikeng police station.

“The security for the premier has not been beefed up. The SAPS, after their assessment, will be able to make a determination as to whether they will beef up the premier's security.”

Listen to the audio above for more.