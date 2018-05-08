Libyan coastguard intercepts more than 500 migrants: spokesperson
The migrants were taken to one of several detention centres nominally under government control in Tripoli.
TRIPOLI - Libyan coastguard vessels intercepted more than 500 migrants on four inflatable boats on Monday off the country’s western coast and returned them to Libya, a spokesperson said.
One boat carrying about 100 migrants was intercepted off the western city of Sabratha, about 70 km west of the capital, Tripoli, naval coastguard spokesperson Ayoub Qassem said.
Another three boats with a total of more than 400 migrants on board were picked up off Garabulli, east of Tripoli.
The migrants were taken to one of several detention centres nominally under government control in Tripoli.
Libya is the main departure point for migrants trying to cross to Europe by sea, though the number making it to Italy has dropped sharply since last July after a major smuggling group in Sabratha halted departures before being defeated in clashes.
The EU and Italy are also supporting Libya’s coastguard to intercept more migrants, a policy criticised by activists who say they are being returned to inhumane conditions in Libya.
Some 6,660 migrants have crossed to Italy from Libya so far this year, more than 80% fewer than the same period in 2017, according to the Italian interior ministry.
Most are sub-Saharan Africans, though increasing numbers of North Africans have been trying to cross in recent months. Most of those on the boat intercepted off Sabratha on Monday were North African, including 18 Libyans, Qassem said.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
-
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings
-
No breakthrough in Ethiopian dam talks, Egypt says
-
More people now have electricity in Africa, 600 million are still in dark
-
Nigeria's president Buhari says he will travel to Britain to see doctor
-
Malema to become member of Pan African Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.