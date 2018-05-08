Lesufi to discuss sexual assault case with Parktown High pupils

The four educators appeared before a disciplinary board after they were found guilty of victimising boys who reported the alleged crimes.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is heading to Parktown Boys High School on Tuesday morning to give pupils feedback on a case involving teachers accused of victimising sexual assault victims.

The school came under the spotlight last year after a former waterpolo coach was accused of sexually grooming at least 20 pupils in 2015. At least one incident was caught on camera.

The man was later arrested after the boys aged between 15 and 16 came forward with the information.

Lesufi says the pupils will have an opportunity to share their views.

“A clear recommendation also from the report that wants us to engage learners in term of how to report these kinds of incidences and also to establish whether the current systems that are there are sufficient and they need to be reviewed. I expect to have a robust engagement with them.”