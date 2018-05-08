Popular Topics
Lesufi speaks out against racism, bullying in Parktown Boys High address

The school came under the spotlight last year after the former water polo coach was accused of sexually grooming at least 20 pupils in 2015.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at Parktown Boys High on 8 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at Parktown Boys High on 8 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has spoken sternly against racism and bullying at Parktown Boys High after investigating various allegations at the Johannesburg school.

The school came under the spotlight last year after the former water polo coach was accused of sexually grooming at least 20 pupils in 2015.

Later, there were allegations that some of the boys, aged between 12 and 16, were being victimised by teachers after they came forward with the information.

The hall at the school was packed on Tuesday morning as Lesufi raised a number of issues.

“We don’t want to interfere with what they’re teaching. We’re saying they shouldn’t discriminate and portray an image that one race is more important than another, or that they’re invading their privacy and are not welcome here. If you do that, you’ve touched us.”

He gave feedback on several other investigations, including claims that pupils were forced to apply Deep Heat on their private parts and allegations that some boys were made to share razor blades during initiation at the school.

Lesufi has also encouraged pupils to raise any other issues they may have.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

