KZN ANC branch leader gunned down in front of family

DURBAN – An African National Congress (ANC) branch leader in KwaZulu-Natal’s lower South Coast region has been shot execution style in full view of his partner and children.

Sifiso Cele was gunned down by armed men who had entered his home in the early hours of on Monday morning.

The criminals are understood to have entered the house demanding cellphones and then shooting Cele four times in his bedroom.

The provincial ANC has condemned the attack but has also called for calm from the community.

Lower South Coast regional secretary Mzwandile Mkhwanazi says that Cele’s murder is the second in just over a week after Nombuso Mqadi was also gunned down in her home.

He says Cele was still serving his term as a treasurer in the Oshabeni branch.

Mkhwanazi would not be drawn on whether the leadership there believes the impending regional conference is linked to the murders.

“We don’t want to anticipate and come up with whatever suspicions that are there.”

Mkhwanazi does, however, say that they are worried that a similar modus operandi is being used where ANC members are murdered in their homes in front of their families.