KZN ANC branch leader gunned down in front of family
Sifiso Cele was gunned down by armed men who had entered his home in the early hours of on Monday morning.
DURBAN – An African National Congress (ANC) branch leader in KwaZulu-Natal’s lower South Coast region has been shot execution style in full view of his partner and children.
Sifiso Cele was gunned down by armed men who had entered his home in the early hours of on Monday morning.
The criminals are understood to have entered the house demanding cellphones and then shooting Cele four times in his bedroom.
The provincial ANC has condemned the attack but has also called for calm from the community.
Lower South Coast regional secretary Mzwandile Mkhwanazi says that Cele’s murder is the second in just over a week after Nombuso Mqadi was also gunned down in her home.
He says Cele was still serving his term as a treasurer in the Oshabeni branch.
Mkhwanazi would not be drawn on whether the leadership there believes the impending regional conference is linked to the murders.
“We don’t want to anticipate and come up with whatever suspicions that are there.”
Mkhwanazi does, however, say that they are worried that a similar modus operandi is being used where ANC members are murdered in their homes in front of their families.
Popular in Local
-
Malema sworn in as Pan African Parliament member
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
[CARTOON] De Lille Prince
-
Manana says assault allegations against him malicious, unfortunate
-
Nene: 112 municipalities without cash to carry out services
-
Police monitor Protea Glen following violent protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.