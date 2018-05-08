Kennedy Centre rescinds top prizes bestowed on Bill Cosby

The Kennedy Centre joins several US universities that have revoked honorary degrees bestowed upon the 80-year-old 'The Cosby Show' star.

LOS ANGELES – The Kennedy Centre trustees have voted to rescind Bill Cosby’s Kennedy Centre Honours and Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, two of the nation’s top artistic prizes, following his sex assault conviction, the organisation said on Monday.

“As a result of Mr. Cosby’s recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Centre intend to recognise,” the Washington DC organisation said in a statement.

The Kennedy Centre joins several US universities that have revoked honorary degrees bestowed upon the 80-year-old The Cosby Show star.

A Pennsylvania jury last month found the comedian guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former director of operations for the Temple University women’s basketball team. Cosby had pleaded not guilty and his attorneys said they would appeal.

Last week, Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, expelled Cosby.

Cosby was awarded the Kennedy Centre Honours, which recognise contributions to American culture, in 1998 and the Mark Twain Prize in 2009.

The moves to rescind Cosby’s distinctions come as US institutions grapple with how to respond to sexual misconduct allegations against prominent public figures they have honoured or taken money from in the past, sparked by the #MeToo social movement.

Cosby was known as America’s Dad for his role on NBC’s top-rated The Cosby Show in the 1980s, and was embraced by many civic, educational and artistic institutions as a figure who transcended racial divides.

A Cosby spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on the Kennedy Centre decisions.