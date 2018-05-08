Katlego Joja’s family saddened by slow response from police
The family says they were told that a kidnapping case could only be opened after 24 hours at the local police station.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of 10-year-old Katlego Joja say they are deeply saddened by the slow response from the police when they first realised she had gone missing in Mamelodi west.
The family says that they were told that a kidnapping case could only be opened after 24 hours at the local police station.
Joja, who was diagnosed with autism, went missing last Thursday morning and her body was found on Sunday.
Her uncle, Thabiso Storom, says it was difficult to get help from law enforcement to search for the child.
“When my mother went, say and hour-and-a-half to two hours later, to report it again, she suggested that if she could leave her number in case somebody finds her so that they can call and they still refused to take her number.”
He says a lot of time was wasted.
“So you can imagine the amount of time that was wasted where the police could have intervened and did something when it was crucial, when the trail was still hot... it rained that evening (sic).”
