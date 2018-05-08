Katlego Joja death: Suspension & disciplinary steps after cops' delayed response
The Department of Community Safety has announced sanctions following the delayed response by police when the family of Katlego Joja reported her missing.
JOHANNESBURG - Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says a number of law enforcement officials have been suspended at the Mamelodi West Police Station and disciplinary proceedings will take place soon.
The department has announced the sanctions following the delayed response by police when the family of 10-year-old Katlego Joja reported her missing at the station.
Joja’s body was found floating at a nearby river on Sunday afternoon, four days after she had been reported missing.
Nkosi-Malobane visited the grieving family on Tuesday afternoon. She says they do have a preliminary report of the autopsy, but the details can’t yet be divulged.
“Everybody wants to know the cause of death of this young, beautiful soul, so we’re trying to assist in making sure that we find the answers.”
The MEC says they will be looking at all the officers who were on duty at the time Katlego went missing.
“The family was sent on a wild goose chase on Saturday (5 May).”
A march led by a social activist group, Not In My Name, will be held on Wednesday from the Maseko Shopping Complex to the Mamelodi West Police Station.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
