India decline day-night Test against Australia

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

India decline day-night Test against Australia

India have declined to play their maiden day-night Test against Australia, leaving the series-opener in Adelaide a day match, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

FILE: Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (L) after India won the second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on 27 November 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (L) after India won the second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on 27 November 2017. Picture: AFP
26 minutes ago

MELBOURNE- India have declined to play their maiden day-night Test against Australia, leaving the series-opener in Adelaide a day match, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

The Australian board had hoped India would agree to a floodlit match for the 6-10 December Test at Adelaide Oval, where the home side have beaten England, South Africa and New Zealand in pink-ball matches over the past three home summers.

“We can confirm that we have received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed Day-Night Test in Adelaide this summer,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“As a result, we can now confirm the Test match will be a day format.”

Most established Test-playing nations have competed in the new format, but India remains a hold-out.

A series-opener under lights against experienced pink ball cricketers Australia would have been a tough introduction to the tour for Virat Kohli’s side, however.

South Africa were also initially reluctant to play their 2016 Test under lights at Adelaide, fearing the hosts would have an unfair advantage. They duly lost by seven wickets.

After Adelaide, Australia host India in traditional day Tests in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia have scheduled a day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane during their two-match series starting in January.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA