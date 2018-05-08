Ian Neilson assures De Lille’s staff their jobs are safe

The Democratic Alliance has officially rescinded Patricia de Lille's party membership.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s acting Executive Mayor Ian Neilson says he’s assured Patricia de Lille’s staff their jobs are safe following her axing.

Nielsen held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, where he revealed his good relationship with De Lille changed over the past year.

The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Executive announced on Tuesday morning that De Lille’s membership has been taken away because of comments she made on 702 and CapeTalk.

In the interview, De Lille said that she’d walk away from the DA, a statement that the leadership says is in contravention of the party’s constitution.

Neilson says there is no clear timeframe stipulating when a new mayor should be elected by Council.

Until then, he and the Council speaker are the only political authorities in the City of Cape Town.

Neilson says with De Lille out, her mayoral committee has been dissolved and it’s up to him to appoint an interim Mayco.

#DeLille says she will head to the courts on Friday. KB pic.twitter.com/fAk05ZVrIL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday, De Lille said the dissolution of the Mayco was premature considering a pending court case, but Neilson says he’s not aware of any of this.

“I don’t know what legal action De Lille wishes to take. I’ve not received any documents on that matter, so as far as we’re concerned the matter is completed.”

Neilson says he now holds all mayoral authority until a new mayor is elected by council. MM pic.twitter.com/O0BT1Rq0Ok — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

Neilson says he met with her staff on Tuesday morning.

“During this interim period, I can’t speak on what would happen after a new mayor is elected. It would be up to that mayor to make decisions about the future of his/her office. But in the interim, we’ll not be making any changes.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)